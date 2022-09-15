Why Cobra Kai Is Going International In Season 6

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Cobra Kai" season 5.

In "Cobra Kai" season 5, Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) dojo had some international visitors. If you recall, Silver took over Cobra Kai after the All-Valley Tournament at the end of season 4, opening several franchises with state-of-the-art equipment and very shady business practices. Silver has some big plans for his evil dojo dominion, including competing in an international tournament called the Sekai Taikai. He invites a delegation from the tournament to his flagship dojo for a demonstration and possible acceptance into the competition.

If Cobra Kai's students win there, it could change everything, putting the final nail in the coffins of Eagle Fang/Miyagi Do. At the last minute, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) show up. After a display of karate prowess from all dojos, the delegation accepts both sides into the competition.

"Cobra Kai" season 6 has yet to be greenlit by Netflix, but with the sort of well-deserved positive buzz season 5 is getting, it would be a big surprise if it doesn't happen. Show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are already planning where a possible sixth season will go and spoke to Variety about what could be coming for our favorite karate stars, including a trip overseas.

When asked if fans would actually see the international karate tournament next season, Schlossberg explained how the three creators grew up loving the "Rocky" movie franchise. He pointed out that you have the original, then the stakes were intensified in the third film with Mr. T. "Once it gets to that craziness, how do you top it?" he asked. "Well, you get Russia and America and Drago."