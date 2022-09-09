Ralph Macchio And William Zabka On Cobra Kai Season 5's Bromance, Cameos, And Pat Morita [Interview]

Spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 5 ahead.

"Cobra Kai" season 5 has been released in its entirety on Netflix, and it's time to belt up your gi and prepare to show no mercy! /Film participated in a roundtable discussion with stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who play Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively in the "Karate Kid" sequel series. Throughout the show, we've watched Daniel and Johnny reignite their teenage karate rivalry, mentor each other's proteges, and pit their dojos against each other. But now, they've been forced to work together in order to take down "The Karate Kid Part III" villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

This season, not only is Daniel working with Johnny, but also with his "Karate Kid II" enemy-turned-friend Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who is the comedy MVP of these new episodes. Macchio said they knew in the third season, with the three lines of dialogue Daniel and Chozen share, that the sequel's character be "coming back in a big way." But that's not all, because "Karate Kid Part III" character Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) also shows up in season 5.

Zabka never shared scenes with Okumoto, Kanan, or Griffith in those films, and spoke about getting to do it in "Cobra Kai." He said:

"I knew Sean. I knew Sean before he even got 'Karate Kid' ... but I never met Thomas. Knew Yuji well. But I was fans of them in the film and the 'Karate Kid' franchise as their characters. So to get to rub arms with them on screen has just been really fun. What a joy. And all the great dynamics that the creators have come up with for how these characters rub in today's world. So it's been a lot of fun."

The dynamic between them is a delight, and Zabka had nothing but praise for their work, calling it a "win-win love feast." Zabka added: