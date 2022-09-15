The Ferris Bueller Spin-Off Will Let Us Revisit Key Scenes Through Other Characters' Eyes, According To Jon Hurwitz

Has '80s nostalgia in Hollywood gotten out of hand? Yes. But then again, it's not like we're gonna complain about a spin-off of the best '80s movie of all time. Rather than attempting any sort of remake or sequel, "Sam and Victor's Day Off" will take us through the day of the two valet drivers who took the Ferrari on a joy ride and caused Cameron (Alan Ruck) so many headaches. We don't have many details just yet, but we know the movie will be made by the same creators behind "Cobra Kai," the successful TV spinoff of "Karate Kid."

Much like how "Cobra Kai" explores the perspectives of characters who didn't get the main focus in the original movie, this spinoff is expected to depict some events of "Ferris Bueller" from the outside point of view the valets provide. As co-creator Jon Hurwitz explained, "Some of the iconic set pieces or locations that we saw through Ferris' eyes, perhaps we'll get to see through the eyes of other characters."

More than anything, the spinoff will try to capture the same sense of wish fulfillment the original movie pulled off. Instead of Ferris skipping school and getting away with it, it looks like we'll get to see Sam and Victor goof off at their jobs with no repercussions. What exactly happened to them during their reckless adventure? Looks like we'll get to find out.