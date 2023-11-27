Is The Babysitter 3 Happening? This Slasher Comedy Franchise Might Not Be Dead After All

Consider the career of one Joseph McGinty Nichol, better known by the nom de plume McG. This is a man whose directorial debut as a feature filmmaker in 2000 was the paradigm-shifting, zeitgeist-grabbing, new millennium bar-setter "Charlie's Angels." Sit with that for a moment. His next film? The extraordinary sequel "Full Throttle." Mind you these were gigs that star and producer Drew Barrymore personally sought out McG for based on the music videos he made for the band Sugar Ray. One of the more significant sliding doors moments in modern American history is the fact that McG was the original frontman for the band that would become Sugar Ray, before humbly realizing his talents lay elsewhere and convincing high school buddy Mark McGrath to take over.

McG helped launch and executive produce both "The OC" and "Supernatural," he produced "Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll" and "Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious," and he's stuck by the long-gestating "Spring Awakening" movie in development hell for years. Do you understand what this man has done for millennial Tumblr users? We haven't even gotten to the "Babysitter" movies. Nothing will top the combined power of Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore, but Samara Weaving, Bella Thorne, and Jenna Ortega come pretty close.

Released in 2017, "The Babysitter" followed the frantic fight of an innocent pre-teen (Judah Lewis) against his hot satanic babysitter (Samara Weaving) and her cult of devotees. The sequel, 2020's "The Babysitter: Killer Queen," didn't pull off the rare feat that "Full Throttle" accomplished, which is basically just to stay within the quality vicinity of the first film. But both films are simple, raunchy, feminine fun at the movies, something we get less and less of (despite overwhelming evidence of demand). You may be asking now, will there be a "Babysitter 3?" And I can finally give you a definite answer.