Azrael: Everything We Know So Far About The Samara Weaving Action Horror From The You're Next Writer

It's important to note that there are very few details that have been released about this movie, and that's probably for a reason. However, the title of "Azrael" and its labeling as an action-horror hybrid could lead to some interesting speculation regarding its potential to dive into religious horror. If you may recall, Azrael is the name of the Abrahamic angel of death, being a prominent archangel in Islam and the Angel of Death in Judaism (with the Zohar spelling his name as Azriel). However, Azrael is not an inherently malevolent being, as much of his role simply amounts to transporting souls when their time on Earth comes to a close.

Another version of Azrael is cited as Muriel in the fringe Christian sermon "Discourse of the Abbaton," and this is where things get a bit interesting. This iteration of the angel still collects souls but is either peaceful or violent depending on whether the soul they collect is a pure one or not.

Obviously, this section should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the idea of a movie that evokes this very specific archangel's name is an interesting one, especially one that combines action and horror. The most likely bet is that the film will focus on some sort of soul-collecting entity, although they might not be as benevolent as the fabled Azrael is.