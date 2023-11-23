The Frasier Revival Just Put The Entire Crane Family On The Therapist's Couch

This post contains spoilers for the eighth episode of the "Frasier" revival.

When the original "Frasier" series was first coming together, Niles actor David Hyde Pierce thought the pilot script was terrible. Thankfully, the show would run for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, during which time it would pick up 37 Emmys and become one of the most beloved sitcoms and most successful spin-offs of all time. So what was Hyde Pierce's problem with the pilot? Well, he thought the writers had basically written two of the exact same characters with Niles and Frasier. This, however, turned out to be an inspired choice. As writer and producer Christopher Lloyd told Vanity Fair in 2018:

"Conventional wisdom would have you pair Frasier with a brother who's a welder, watches football, and sticks his hand in the top of his underpants. The genius was pairing him with a fussier, more erudite version of Frasier, which pushed Frasier more to the center. And their rarified language became the language of the show."

It's true that Niles was just like his brother but even more neurotic and concerned with maintaining people's perception of him as a man of letters and refined taste. But you can still see what Hyde Pierce was worried about. Frasier and his brother were extremely similar, which luckily made for an effective dynamic that propelled much of the show's comedy.

Now, with the neither disappointing nor remarkable "Frasier" revival hitting Paramount+, we've been introduced to the next generation of the Crane family with Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Niles' son David (Anders Keith). But this isn't Niles and Frasier v2 by any means. In fact, the writers have wisely used the younger Crane boys to explore the impact of Frasier and Niles' shared preoccupation with high intellectual standards.