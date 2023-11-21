The Saw X Filmmakers Wanted More Practical Traps

There are some people out there who will tell you the reason they like the "Saw" movies is because of the complex moral and ethical dilemmas they submerge their conflicted characters into. And that John Kramer, the most conflicted of them all, is among the most compelling villains in modern horror history — if he's a true villain at all.

Well, I think everyone else is going to see heads smashed by blocks of ice and eyeballs sucked out of their sockets.

However you feel about the "Saw" movies, you can't deny that the decisive factor in their appeal is the blood, guts, and carnage. Tobin Bell's Kramer, known to his victims as Jigsaw, and his apprentices Amanda (Shawnee Smith) and Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) have devised all manner of dastardly traps over the years to unjustly punish mildly flawed people teach bad people big lessons. As the series has gone on, however, the traps have gotten increasingly elaborate, their victims less deserving, and the means of rendering these traps less practical.

But with the latest entry in the franchise, the runtime-busting "Saw X," director Kevin Greutert wanted to get back to basics. Remember that the wildly successful first "Saw" movie seized the zeitgeist with two simple traps: a reverse bear trap wired onto a face, and two guys chained together in a room with only a hand saw to set them free. The goal for "Saw X" was to get back to the ingenuity and simplicity of that conceit, and in a new commentary on the Blu-ray release, we have more info on the what, how, and why.