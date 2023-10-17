Here's How You Can Watch Saw X At Home

What Halloween would be complete without a little "Saw"? After the ninth chapter in the 2000s horror mainstay, "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," opened in May 2021, this year's "Saw X" saw the series return to a far more traditional, scary season-adjacent launch date in late September. The move paid off at the box office, with "Saw X" scoring the franchise's strongest box office debut in over a decade and very nearly taking the number one spot if it hadn't been for those snoopin' Paw Patrollers (I guess #SawPatrol became a real thing after all). Now, the film is headed to Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through just in time for your All Hallows' Eve watch party on October 20, 2023, with its release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital to follow a month later on November 21.

Winding the clock back to a point between the original "Saw" and "Saw II," "Saw X" follows a still-living John Kramer (Tobin Bell) to Mexico to undergo an experimental medical procedure that could potentially cure his cancer. But when it turns out the whole thing was an elaborate hoax to defraud vulnerable people like himself, you'd best bet John will unleash his particular brand of "justice" on the perpetrators as only the Jigsaw Killer and his followers can. The result is — astonishingly for a horror franchise that's nearly 20 years old — the best-reviewed "Saw" film yet. To quote /Film's Jacob Hall, "For the first time, Tobin Bell is allowed to fully and properly lead a 'Saw' movie. And if this is something you've spent the past two decades actively thinking about (there are dozens of us!), you're in for a treat."