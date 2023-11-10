What Critics And Fans Are Saying About The Marvels

Another year of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is drawing to a close and, folks, it's been a pretty turbulent flight. The hope was that co-writer/director Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" would, at the least, bring things in for a smoother landing, seeing as it assembles a squad of superheroes from some of the better MCU entries in recent years. Leading the way, of course, is Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who made a splash in 2019 with her solo film, "Captain Marvel," on her way to socking Thanos in the jaw (somewhat literally) in "Avengers: Endgame." But far from being alone, "The Marvels" sees Carol joining forces with her late bestie Maria's daughter Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — who's fresh off gaining some shiny super-powers of her own in the acclaimed series "WandaVision" — and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a rambunctious teen and Captain Marvel fangirl who stole everyone's collective hearts in her MCU series "Ms. Marvel."

"The Marvels" pits this triumvirate of energy-projecting superheroes against Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a rogue Kree warrior whose vengeful scheming threatens to destabilize the ongoing peace talks between the Kree empire and the Skrulls (itself a subplot that was set in motion on the "Secret Invasion" series and, well, the less said about that show, the better). Complicating matters, Dar-Benn's malicious multiverse-manipulating machinations cause Carol, Monica, and Kamala to abruptly start swapping places without a moment's notice, which makes it harder for the trio to do that whole saving-the-day thing. But perhaps the bigger question is, can "The Marvels" rescue the MCU from its current downward slide?

Now that the film is out in theaters, let's see what the moviegoing masses have to say.