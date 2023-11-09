Everything You Need To Remember To Enjoy The Marvels

Three Marvels? In this economy? "The Marvels" (read /Film's review here) is technically a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," a film which rewound the clock to 1995 — a mythical time when Blockbuster stores adorned every other street corner and nobody had ever heard of that Iron Man fellow — for a fairly standalone story revealing how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) got her superpowers. But at the same time, it's also the 33rd (!) movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is arriving on the heels of no less than eight live-action Disney+ MCU shows, one animated series, and even a pair of holiday-themed streaming specials (that and, for all my fellow MCU sickos out there, those "I Am Groot" animated shorts).

That's a whole lot of continuity to account for, so much so that even the creatives behind the MCU have found it increasingly difficult to keep track of everything lately while at the same time making sure every new installment is a satisfying viewing experience unto itself. And while the House of Ideas is looking to open things up with future projects that don't require several hours of homework to appreciate, that's not the case with "The Marvels." In fact, its final trailer frames the movie as being nothing less than an "Avengers"-level event overflowing with cameos and Easter eggs. A bold strategy or a last-ditch effort to ensure a bigger turnout than this year's box office disappointment, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?" Your call, folks.

While Carol and her allies might have their hands full dealing with a dangerous threat to the very fabric of the multiverse, we're here to make the task of preparing for "The Marvels" just a little bit simpler. Here's a spoiler-free guide to everything you need to know to enjoy the film.