Everything You Need To Remember To Enjoy The Marvels
Three Marvels? In this economy? "The Marvels" (read /Film's review here) is technically a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," a film which rewound the clock to 1995 — a mythical time when Blockbuster stores adorned every other street corner and nobody had ever heard of that Iron Man fellow — for a fairly standalone story revealing how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) got her superpowers. But at the same time, it's also the 33rd (!) movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is arriving on the heels of no less than eight live-action Disney+ MCU shows, one animated series, and even a pair of holiday-themed streaming specials (that and, for all my fellow MCU sickos out there, those "I Am Groot" animated shorts).
That's a whole lot of continuity to account for, so much so that even the creatives behind the MCU have found it increasingly difficult to keep track of everything lately while at the same time making sure every new installment is a satisfying viewing experience unto itself. And while the House of Ideas is looking to open things up with future projects that don't require several hours of homework to appreciate, that's not the case with "The Marvels." In fact, its final trailer frames the movie as being nothing less than an "Avengers"-level event overflowing with cameos and Easter eggs. A bold strategy or a last-ditch effort to ensure a bigger turnout than this year's box office disappointment, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?" Your call, folks.
While Carol and her allies might have their hands full dealing with a dangerous threat to the very fabric of the multiverse, we're here to make the task of preparing for "The Marvels" just a little bit simpler. Here's a spoiler-free guide to everything you need to know to enjoy the film.
Captain Marvel
Part '90s nostalgia trip, part buddy sci-fi action throwback, "Captain Marvel" was a streamlined narrative sandwiched between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame." The chemistry between Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson as Carol Danvers and a pre-eyepatch Nick Fury went a long way in freshening up the MCU template in the movie, assuming you could overlook its muddled attempts to create a metaphor for imperialism while also heralding the U.S. war machine. Most important for our purposes, this was the installment that revealed how Carol gained her energy-based abilities only to find herself dead-smack in the middle of an intergalactic conflict between the Kree and Skrull alien races.
When we first meet her, Carol believes herself to be "Vers," a Kree warrior whose backstory is a mystery even to herself due to her fractured memory. When a mission goes sideways, Carol ends up crash-landing on Earth and joining forces with a young Fury to take down the shape-shifting Skrulls that have found their way to our world (including their leader Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn), convinced that the Kree are the righteous soldiers in this war. Instead, Carol is shocked to learn the Skrulls are really refugees who lost their native world to the bloodlust of the Kree empire and want nothing more than a new planet to call home.
As if that wasn't enough, Carol also discovers that she herself is a human who got her powers due to an accident involving a Tesseract-powered jet engine designed by her mentor, the rebel Kree scientist Mar-Vell (Annette Bening), whom Carol knew as Dr. Wendy Lawson. One massive space battle later, Carol sends an entire armada of Kree hell-bent on invading Earth packing and sets out to help anyone and everyone who could use her assistance in the universe.
WandaVision
"WandaVision" was Marvel Studios' first attempt at a TV series following its restructuring in 2019 and, as such, is the first show to explore the aftermath of Thanos' snap and The Blip that returned half of all life in the universe to its previous state. It does a pretty nice job of using the history of TV sitcoms to tell a story about grief, too, at least under its emotional yet clunky finale. But for all the ways "WandaVision" is about Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) dealing with all the pain and loss in her life, it's also one about Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the now-grown daughter of Carol's best friend and fellow Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) from "Captain Marvel," doing the same thing.
Monica, as we learn, was waiting for her mother to undergo surgery related to her cancer when she was snapped away by Thanos, only to return five years later and learn that Maria died while she was gone. After throwing herself head-first into work at the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division, or S.W.O.R.D. (the agency founded by her mother), Monica is swift to act when a grieving Wanda creates an alternate reality in Westview, New Jersey, which she encloses with a cosmic field dubbed "the Hex." Upon trying and failing to successfully infiltrate Wanda's make-believe world, Monica attempts to re-enter the Hex, which leads to her cells being altered on a genetic level and granting her super-abilities similar to Carol's.
Speaking of which, with everything else going on in "WandaVision," the show has little time to spare for exploring Monica's feelings about her mom's BFF. However, what little we do get makes it clear that Monica has some issues she'll need to work through upon reuniting with "Aunt Carol" in "The Marvels."
Ms. Marvel
The kids are alright in the MCU, as we saw in the delightful "Ms. Marvel." The series introduces Iman Vellani (easily the breakout star of Phase 4 of the MCU) as Kamala Khan, a creative, enthusiastic Pakistani-American high schooler and avid Captain Marvel fangirl who's living with her family in Jersey City when everything changes. And by that, I mean Kamala sneaks off to "AvengerCon" without her parents' permission while wearing a family heirloom — a mysterious bangle gifted to her by her grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmad) — as part of her Captain Marvel cosplay, only to suddenly discover that she, too, can manipulate energy, much like her idol.
Said bangle, as it turns out, is actually connected to the Clandestines, a group of super-powered interdimensional beings who claim they merely want to use the item to return to their home dimension, but, surprise surprise, secretly have far more nefarious reasons for wanting it back. In time, Kamala learns her great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) was once a member of their ranks and hid the bangle from them, only to be killed when they caught up to her during the Partition of India. Also, thanks to some wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff, Kamala gets sent back in time to 1947 and realizes she herself was responsible for reuniting Sana with her father after Aisha's death on that fateful night.
Once the dust has settled and the day's been saved, Kamala is hit with yet another bombshell by her science-savvy buddy Bruno (Matt Lintz): Her powers are actually the result of an unusual genetic mutation that no one else in her family has. You mean Kamala is what one might refer to as, I dunno, a mutant? Hmm, I wonder where that could be leading...
Secret Invasion
Remember earlier when I mentioned "Captain Marvel" isn't so great at political allegory? Well, that extends to the MCU as a whole, especially "Secret Invasion." Apparently, a lot of people skipped out on the Disney+ series completely, which is only fair, seeing as it's generally agreed to be one of the franchise's weakest entries yet (not to mention the most muddled in terms of its sociopolitical subtext). With that being said, I'll step off my soapbox now and get you up to speed on what went down in what should've been Nick Fury's long-awaited hour of triumph.
Most of "Secret Invasion" focuses on Fury and Talos trying to foil a Skrull faction led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), a Skrull who has tired of Fury's failed attempts to find his kind a new homeworld and has initiated a plan to basically start WWIII, so as to allow the Skrulls to claim Earth as their own while humanity wipes itself out. Also entangled in this cloak-and-dagger game are G'iah (Emilia Clarke), Talos' disillusioned daughter (whom we briefly met as a child in "Captain Marvel"), and Varra (Charlayne Woodard), Fury's wife and a Skrull who's been passing herself off as Dr. Priscilla Davis (a human who granted Varra permission to pretend to be her prior to her death). And while Gravik is ultimately defeated, Talos is killed along the way, with the Skrulls' existence becoming public knowledge and plunging Earth into a paranoia-fueled state of disarray.
As for Fury? By the end of the series, he and Varra are headed off to outer space to negotiate a peace deal between the Skrulls and Kree and, hopefully, bring all this bloodshed to an end. We'll see how that plan is working out for them when "The Marvels" arrives on November 10, 2023.