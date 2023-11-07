The Final Marvels Trailer Features An X-Men Easter Egg You Probably Missed

With just a couple of days to go before "The Marvels" hits theaters, Marvel Studios is pulling out the big guns. And by "big guns," I mean it's released one last trailer for the film, complete with nostalgic footage of Tony Stark (RIP) and Steve Rogers (RIP?) from Marvel Cinematic Universe movies past, along with clips that frame the film's villain, Kree warrior Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), as a Thanos-level threat to the MCU. But amidst all the hustle and bustle, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it detail that might do more to generate hype for this film than anything else in the final trailer.

That would be a shot of a monitor with a logo featuring a big ol' "X" in the lower right-hand corner — an "X" that looks suspiciously like the one that a certain Charles Xavier uses in the plaque for his school for "gifted youngsters" in the "X-Men" franchise. Now, it's no secret that the X-Men are coming to the MCU, what with Marvel Studio having reacquired the screen rights to the property as a result of Disney's Fox purchase in 2019. In fact, the studio has already teed up their arrival in its "Ms. Marvel" streaming series, revealing that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) — one of the three "Marvels" in "The Marvels" — is herself a mutant in the MCU and not an Inhuman like in Marvel's comic books. The show even tossed in a brief cue from the 1990s staple "X-Men: The Animated Series," lest anyone watching misunderstand the significance of this moment.

Obviously, we'll know for certain if there's more to this "Marvels" Easter egg (see below) than meets the eye very soon. So, in the meantime, let us ponder what the X-Men coming to the MCU could mean for the larger franchise.