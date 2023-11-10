After Holding Back For Five Episodes, Paramount's Revival Finally Gives Us Horny Frasier

This post contains spoilers for the sixth episode of the "Fraiser" revival series.

Prior to the debut of the "Frasier" revival on Paramount+, we heard a lot about how the show would present a different Frasier Crane. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, star Kelsey Grammer teased the new series with this summary:

"Now is the right time to bring Frasier back because he is not the same guy anymore. He is a little wiser, he may actually even be a little funnier, and he has a new mission in life. I mean, he's got some loose ends to tie up in Boston, but he also has a relationship to carve out with his son."

Meanwhile, co-showrunner Joe Cristali told the Los Angeles Times that in this new series, Frasier is "a little bit more comfortable in life; he's not as anxious [and] he's not the guy that has to prove himself anymore."

But even though the marketing for the show has been showcasing this new version of the character, there's also this sense that the writers want to make sure we all know he's the same guy he always was. The writers have been determined to tie their revival back to the two shows that preceded it, with Frasier cracking jokes about his "Cheers" years and episodes featuring multiple callbacks to the original "Frasier." Grammer also confusingly added in the same behind-the-scenes featurette that "the theme of the new series [is] the same. He's just looking for love. He's just trying to seek love to become the better of Frasier each day, the best man he can be."

So with the new "Frasier," we've got a Dr. Crane who's a whole new guy but also exactly the same. In episode 6, that strange dichotomy was on full display as we witnessed the return of horny Frasier.