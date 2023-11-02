Episode 5 Of The Frasier Revival Uses A Cheers Joke To Shed New Insight Into Dr. Crane

Watching the "Frasier" revival series is genuinely uncanny. The show has exactly the same comedic beats of the original sitcom, which aired from 1993-2004. The studio audience laughs, gasps, and hoots with the same cadence as their '90s equivalents, while the actors deliver quips and one-liners with a similar familiarity. And yet, here it all is in 2023, as if preserved in an early-2000s stasis and presented like some sort of museum exhibit. It's not bad, necessarily — just weird.

TV and our general comedic sensibilities have evolved so much since the golden age of sitcoms, but you wouldn't know it watching "Frasier" 2023. That said, it's not as if the writers haven't tried to update Frasier Crane with this latest nostalgia-leveraging project.

After everyone, including Niles actor David Hyde Pierce, decided not to come back for the "Frasier" revival, star Kelsey Grammer had to completely change the premise of the show. That resulted in the titular psychiatrist heading back to Boston, where he first started out on "Cheers," to reconnect with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and start a new chapter of his life. Sans the original supporting cast and with a new (old) city as its backdrop, "Frasier" 2023 feels, if not entirely fresh, at least different from its predecessor. Thus far, that's allowed the writers to try to delve into parts of the doctor we haven't yet explored, as was the case in episode 5, in which we learn a little more about Frasier's desire to belong.