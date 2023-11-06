Does The Frasier Revival's New Will-They-Won't-They Relationship Have Niles-Daphne Potential?

Niles and Daphne meet in the series' very first few episodes. When Frasier's policeman father proves too unsteady to live on his own after being caught in the line of fire at work, he moves in with Frasier, and with him comes Daphne, a live-in physical therapist. The chemistry between the three of them is already wonderful — Frasier's head is so inflated he can't even see straight, Martin always cuts him down to size, and Daphne splits the difference by finding them both adorable. Then enters Niles.

From the moment they first see each other, sparks fly. Niles stammers and sputters, overwhelmed by his own feelings and woefully ill-equipped to process let alone communicate them. Daphne meanwhile demurs, wary of stepping over the ethical line of associating with her bosses' son/brother, and also respectful of Niles' marriage to the never-seen Maris.

Impressively, the writers behind "Frasier" found natural means of stalling the inevitable culmination of their relationship for over seven seasons. What came up? Wives, boyfriends, nerves, family. Even more impressively, after the pair finally get together in the climactic, two-part season seven finale, the writers stuck the landing in the episodes from there on out. The worst thing that can happen to a show besides failing to establish a will-they-won't-they relationship that fans tune in for is establishing one — then you have to give them what they want and watch them be inevitably disappointed that it could never live up to their breathless expectations. This didn't happen with Niles and Daphne. Their characters deepened and their relationship became a character of its own, with strengths, weaknesses, fears, desires, and many, many satisfying arcs. How could any on-screen relationship follow that up?