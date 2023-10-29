How Casino Royale Reworked A Tragic Plotline From James Bond's Past

The Daniel Craig era of James Bond changed up the many decades-long film series in a number of different ways. Most notably was its tonal shift, steering further away from the goofier and campier elements of the series that the "Austin Powers" trilogy had so much fun lampooning. After all, once you make "Die Another Day," the only direction you can go is a more grounded one. But there had been serious James Bond films before, such as the earliest Sean Connery films or the Timothy Dalton era. The bigger change the Craig films made was taking a page out of the modern franchise booklet, and that was serialization.

The first 20 James Bond films may have brought actors and filmmakers over from one film to another, but the plots of those films rarely carried over. Part of the pleasure of Bond was that he received a new mission at the beginning of every film, which then saw him carry it out. The behaviors that would show up from film to film, like Bond flirting with Moneypenny, were character quirks and not things that would build over the course of the series. Considering this was an ongoing series with no end in sight, this method allowed anyone at any time to jump into the next movie without worrying about catching up on anything.

Well, there was one story element they attempted to track through the series to mixed results, and that was Bond's grief from the murder of his wife Tracy in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." While an extremely effective moment in and of itself, the lingering effects of that unfortunate event make themselves known in subsequent films in fits and starts, and the Craig era of Bond would be able to handle this kind of tragedy far better in its own way.