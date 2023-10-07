Mads Mikkelsen Has His Own Explanation For Le Chiffre's Scar In Casino Royale

2006's "Casino Royale" is the best Bond movie for many reasons. It successfully reinvented 007 for the modern age, delivering not only a great action film but a surprisingly affecting love story, with Eva Green's Vesper Lynd providing a worthy match for Daniel Craig's rugged Bond. But "Royale" is also noteworthy for sticking remarkably close to the source material, i.e. Ian Fleming's 1953 novel of the same name.

The first Bond book in the series, "Royale" was actually the 21st Bond movie, and saw longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson return to the source. Of course, not everything from the novel made it into the film, but for the most part, "Royale" was about as faithful to a Fleming book as a Bond movie had ever been, right down to the antagonist, Le Chiffre, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

In the book, Le Chiffre runs finances for various Soviet projects and activities, but was reimagined for the 2006 movie, becoming a "private banker for the world's terrorists," as Judi Dench's M puts it. In both the novel and the film, however, Le Chiffre lands himself in hot water after losing a sizable amount of his clients' money, forcing him to hold a high-stakes poker game (baccarat in the novel) where he has a chance of winning back the lost cash. One element that definitely wasn't in Fleming's novel, however, was the villain's scarred eye and ability to cry tears of blood. As Le Chiffre says in the film, "Weeping blood comes merely from a derangement of the tear duct ... nothing sinister," all the while conveying about as sinister a tone as possible.

As the eye scarring was a feature added for the movie, Mikkelsen had to get creative when thinking about his character's backstory.