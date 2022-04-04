The Problem With Disfigured Villains In Pop Culture

We are taught to fear anything that looks or seems "different" and we're instinctively afraid of pain and suffering. The combination of the two makes an evil character with scars seem especially potent. Beauty and youth are seen as healthy, desirable, and aspirational. We want the handsome hero to save us, get the girl, and send the baddie on their way (usually to death). Scarring that pretty façade spoils the fantasy and adds something sinister to the illusion. A study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania revealed that the "anomalous-is-bad" stereotype broadened to include attitudes about socioeconomic status as well as morality. Participants in this study openly admitted to having an "explicit bias" and negative feelings towards people with anomalous faces as a group. We generally still assume that those with facial differences are in some way "wrong," and pop culture reflects that.

Film has never been an industry known for pushing against expectations. It is happy to sit in the cozy nook of the status quo for as long as possible, until remaining there becomes unprofitable or too publicly awkward to do so. We see this in practice whenever Hollywood is asked to offer a crumb of racial or gender diversity. Storytelling shorthand is used as frequently as close-ups and dramatic music stings, so of course we get a lot of bad guys with scars. That's cinema's handy way of letting you know that they're the villain. Maybe we'll get a backstory about how they got those scars (hello, "The Dark Knight") or we'll see them hurt in action, which will spur their turn to the dark side. Sometimes, we'll see a horrifying reveal of their disfigurement, such as Harvey Dent's painful scars and bulging eye in "The Dark Knight" or Raoul Silva removing his dental implant to show a sunken, corpse-like face in "Skyfall." It's also worth noting that such characters are seldom played by actors who have facial differences. These parts are the domain of certified hotties with asymmetrical faces smothered by prosthetics. We know how such arcs unfold and how unchanging they are, decades after the trope stopped being radical, if it ever was.

Some of these characters and their journeys can be compelling, sympathetic even. Go back over 110 years ago to the creation of the "Phantom of the Opera" by Gaston Leroux to see the trope executed with empathy and layers. Erik, the eponymous phantom, was born with deformities so shocking that his mother rejected him from birth. He is described as looking like a corpse from head to toe but is also a talented musician and architect with a golden voice. The novel ends with a moralistic plea to the audience to be more loving towards those who are different. To decry people like Erik as monsters will only make them into the bad guys we so fear, and thus the vicious cycle will continue. It's a remarkably sophisticated fable for a turn-of-the-century pulp crime novel but one with lessons we could still sorely learn from. The first film adaptation of the Leroux's book cut out the tragic ending and replaced it with a more traditionally villainous death for Erik, because even in its earliest days, Hollywood didn't think there could be redemption of any kind for a scarred man turned monstrous by society's derision of his appearance.