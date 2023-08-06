Daniel Craig Was The Only Person Who Couldn't Play Poker In Casino Royale

Before the underrated "Quantum of Solace" (yeah, I said it) made longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson panic, we had a near-perfect 007 film. 2006's "Casino Royale" is easily the best Bond movie, but bringing it to fruition was anything but easy.

Imagine having to reinvent James Bond, a figure who in the early 2000s had been a cultural mainstay for more than 40 years — a figure who'd been reinvented time and time again and whose cultural appeal was arguably lessening as the world moved into the new millennium. Things weren't helped by the fact that 2002's "Die Another Day" was widely regarded as a low point for the long-running franchise, even though some might argue for it, too, being an underrated Bond movie.

In other words, refreshing well-worn IP that was rapidly losing its appeal was never going to be easy, and that wasn't just true in the macro sense. Specific scenes in the movie required a lot of hard work to pull off, such as the free-running themed chase sequence that opens the film. But while that sequence necessitated some well-planned practical effects and stunt work, arguably the toughest scene to shoot was the famous poker game at the center of Ian Flemming's original story — though in the novel it's actually a game of Baccarat. Somehow, director Martin Campbell pulled it off, but not without seriously struggling. Oh, and it didn't help that his James Bond couldn't even play poker.