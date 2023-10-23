How To Watch The Exorcist: Believer At Home

"The Exorcist" is one of the biggest horror movies of all time. Not only did the William Friedkin masterpiece spawn countless imitators, but it also established most tropes of the demonic possession horror movie. After a few theatrical follow-ups and an excellent TV show, we've now gotten a legacy sequel in the form of "The Exorcist: Believer."

David Gordon Green's "The Exorcist: Believer" is part of Universal and Blumhouse's ambitious attempt at recreating the success of Green and Blumhouse's "Halloween" reboot trilogy. It's a $400 million commitment that the studio is still on the hook for, the horror movie equivalent of Amazon committing to making multiple spin-offs of "Citadel" before it even came out.

The film, sadly, was not the success Universal was hoping for. In his review for /Film, Witney Seibold wrote, "'Believer' is not the worst 'Exorcist' film by any stretch, but it's certainly the least intriguing. It's a rote, choppy thriller that forgets to scare us. A few images are vaguely creepy, but nothing from this film will be recalled with any meaningful clarity once the year is out." It's also a film that was almost ruined by digital effects and only found its footing (and its actual ending!) in reshoots. Likewise, the film didn't perform that well at the box office, putting the future of Universal's planned trilogy in question.

All that being said, if you want to check out the film but aren't so invested as to go see it in theaters, we can now report that you'll be able to do so just in time for Halloween.