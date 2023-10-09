The Exorcist: Believer's Truly Abysmal Digital Effects Nearly Ruin The Movie

This article contains spoilers for "The Exorcist: Believer."

William Friedkin's celebrated horror film "The Exorcist" was so popular upon its release in 1973 that it more or less invented a genre. Thanks to "The Exorcist," film audiences around the world know what demonic possession is, what demons look like, and what particular sect of Christian clergyman needs to be called in to take care of the problem. If a loved one begins spewing green slime, speaking in Latin, and levitating above their bed, you best be sure that a Methodist minister will not be called. No, it's Roman Catholic priests or bust.

To pause for a moment on that green slime, however, it's a reference to two moments in "The Exorcist" when the young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) weaponized gastrointestinal discomfort toward a visitor. Regan, under demonic influence, projectile vomits pea-green ooze copiously on passers-by. The vomiting effect was achieved through a complex system of tubes, pumps, and face-mounted pouches that spray actors with actual, viscous pre-mixed slime, leaving them messy and needing to clean up between takes. The vomit is legitimately gross — quite intentionally — and its visceral sloppiness adds to the impact of the barf scenes.

Now imagine the same scenes achieved not with pumps and glop, but with ultra-slick, modern CGI effects. It may be immediately evident to many that CGI is simply not as good as practically-crafted barf. While CGI effects have provided audiences with ultra-realistic aliens, spaceships, dinosaurs, and outsize, purple-skinned supervillains when it comes to something as simple as vomit or arterial spray, modern special effects still flounder.

David Gordon Green's "The Exorcist: Believer," currently playing in theaters, eschews actual excreted fluids in favor of demonic CGI clouds. The effects are feeble at best.