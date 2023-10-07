The Exorcist: Believer's Shocking Ending Was Added In Reshoots [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "The Exorcist: Believer."

Ever since Father Merrin and Father Karras entered Regan MacNeil's bedroom to perform an exorcism at the conclusion of 1973's "The Exorcist," the endings to each entry within the "Exorcist" franchise have been a point of controversy and contention. In the first film's instance, the priests losing their lives during the exorcism made a lot of audience members and critics confused as to the message of the movie, with writer William Peter Blatty observing that "at that point in the movie, most of the audience is a little out of it." Blatty would run into other ending issues while making "Exorcist III" in 1990, where he was forced to reshoot and add an exorcism sequence into a film that was never intended to have one. As for what's going on during the hectic finales of "Exorcist II: The Heretic," "Exorcist: The Beginning," and "Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist," those are other articles entirely.

All that's to say that the "Exorcist" franchise has a troubled history when it comes to delivering a finale that fulfills the obligations of each individual film while inevitably competing with what's come before. The latest installment of the series, David Gordon Green's "The Exorcist: Believer," is no exception. As a recent exclusive interview with Green conducted by /Film's BJ Colangelo reveals, the ending of "Believer" went through several changes during production, resulting in multiple finales being shot. Not only that, but the one that made the final cut of the movie seems to indicate that there may be more going on than meets the eye, especially with regard to any future sequels.