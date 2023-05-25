Citadel Season 2 Is Coming, Because Amazon Spent Too Much Money On This Bad Show To Give Up Now

Even before "Citadel" debuted on Prime Video, it had already built the wrong kind of name for itself. While "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" managed to balance headlines about its excessive and ludicrous budget with the promise of bringing audiences to the beloved Middle-earth, "Citadel" did not have much built-in anticipation for its world of story, but it did have a stupidly excessive budget.

Not only was "Citadel" already an expensive show, but there was reportedly behind-the-scenes drama between executive producers Joe & Anthony Russo (of "Avengers: Endgame" fame) and creators Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec (known for "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol"). Unsurprisingly, the Russos prevailed, and the original creators, as well as director Brian Kirk, left the show, with reshoots driving the budget up to a whopping $300 million for its first season.

But is the show any good? Well, not really. In his review for /Film, Marshall Shaffer compared it (benevolently, I might add) to an AI-generated show, and said, "This is not television. It's a template that cannot deign to disguise profit opportunities as plot points."

Still, that hasn't stopped Prime Video from engaging in the good old sunk cost fallacy, as the streamer has officially announced that "Citadel" is coming back for a second season. Not only that, but a press release adds that Joe Russo will direct every single episode of season two.