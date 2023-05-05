Citadel Is Prime Video's Second Most Popular Series Ever ... According To Prime Video

Even before the first two episodes of "Citadel" debuted on Prime Video, the series made headlines for breaking Hollywood records. A troublesome production process pit executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo (of "Avengers: Endgame" fame) against creators Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec ("Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol"). When Amazon sided with the Marvel directors, it led to the exit of Appelbaum, Nemec, and director Brian Kirk ("21 Bridges"), which meant costly reshoots were set to follow. And when I say costly, I'm under-exaggerating: "Citadel" ended up with a record budget of $300 million for its six 40-minute episodes. That comes out to a whopping $1.25 million per minute!

Does that jaw-dropping price tag correlate to a quality spy thriller? It depends on who you ask. /Film's review dubs the series a "Bourne ripoff with no identity," pointing to underdeveloped ideas and a lackluster romance. But according to Prime Video, not everyone feels the same.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke shared an Instagram post about the series, captioned: "'Citadel,' the #1 title on Prime! In its series debut, this show attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video."

Collider's sources have since confirmed that the series has the second-largest launch numbers in Prime Video history, trailing just behind "The Rings of Power" (which also holds the #1 title of the most expensive show ever made). But as has become the unfortunate norm with streaming TV, these numbers are entirely based on Prime Video's internal metrics — the specific details of which have not been revealed. And since we have no idea what numbers, conditions, or exceptions account for the "second largest launch in Prime Video history," it's best to take these numbers with a grain of salt.