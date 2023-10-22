Jesse Plemons And Brendan Fraser Are The Supporting MVPs Of Killers Of The Flower Moon
This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Martin Scorsese's new movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" is packing some serious heat. Not only did the legendary filmmaker literally flip the script — from being focused on the birth of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as they were sent to investigate the tragic murders of many citizens of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma to a story of betrayal and deception from within the heart of the Indigenous people — but it delivers another tour de force performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, a magnificently understated turn from Lily Gladstone, and an effortlessly diabolical role for Robert De Niro. And we haven't even mentioned the stunning cinematography. All of this comes together in a magnificent motion picture that has no problem justifying the nearly 3.5 hour runtime.
However, there are two other supporting performances that deserve recognition among our lead performers. Scorsese's movies often have such a large scope that there's plenty of room for recognizable actors to jump in and make a small appearance, just for the chance to work with the iconic filmmaker. The main story in "Killers of the Flower Moon" is squarely focused on the doomed romance between Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), and how it crumbles amidst the schemes of greed and hubris by a false king in William Hale (De Niro). But the investigation of the deaths that surround these unlikely lovers also gives us two smaller but remarkable performances that deserve heaps of praise, and they couldn't be more different from each other.
First, we have Jesse Plemons, the acclaimed character actor who can fit into anything, from intimidating roles like that of Todd Alquist in "Breaking Bad" to unforgettable, awkwardly comedic work such as Gary in "Game Night," the next door neighbor and police officer who lingers just a little too long in his friendly conversations. The other comes from Brendan Fraser, who has been on a bit of a comeback thanks to his Oscar-winning role in "The Whale," bringing him back into the spotlight after personal trauma saw him leave Hollywood behind for a time.
Let's take a moment to appreciate each of these masters at work in "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Jesse Plemons as Tom White
Jesse Plemons plays Tom White, the lead investigator sent to Osage County by the Bureau of Investigation (which would later become the FBI) to dig into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of several Osage Nation people, including Mollie's sisters. Plemons stepped into the role that was originally meant for DiCaprio; when Scorsese shifted the focus on the story to unfold from within Osage County, DiCaprio opted to play Ernest Burkhart instead. And honestly, we're better off for it.
While the audience has been privy to exactly what's been happening right under the noses of these Osage families, perpetrated by Hale and those he's recruited, nobody in the community is any the wiser. That's one element that makes Plemons' performance work so well. When Tom White arrives, he's all business without trying to be intimidating about it. The below clip perfectly encapsulates the calculated casual nature with which White approaches this investigation, so as not to make any of the potential suspects too concerned that they're going to be caught.
There's even more to that clip that lets Plemons shine in a role that isn't nearly as showy as DiCaprio's turn — but that's exactly the point. As Tom White slowly uncovers the deceit and conspiracy that runs through Osage County, he never gets cocky about bringing down those responsible. It's just his job. There's a relaxed and unceremonious vibe about Tom, even when he's interrogating Ernest Burkhart later in the movie. That carries through to a more somber moment when Tom has to inform Ernest that one of his children has unfortunately passed away while he's locked up in jail awaiting his trial. Plemons doesn't bring emotion with him when he delivers the news, but a regretful practicality that he has to deliver it. It's a matter-of-fact performance that brings exactly the right energy to the sinister crime wave that he uncovers.
Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton
Meanwhile, on the complete other end of the spectrum, we've got Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton, the attorney brought in to defend the accusations being levied against William Hale for coordinating the murders and conspiring to take, albeit legally, the rightful land of many Osage people. If you're ever wondering what the definition of chewing scenery is, the next edition of Webster's dictionary just might feature a picture of Brendan Fraser in "Killers of the Flower Moon," and I mean that in the best way possible. Fraser is chewing scenery like Laffy Taffy, and damn, is it delicious.
With less than 10 minutes of screen time, Fraser makes his presence memorable. Looking like a Southern bullfrog who found a haircut and a suit with a law degree in its pocket, Fraser thunders through his scene, raising his voice in a truly theatrical fashion. After this, we should all be shouting the words "dumb boy" as the ultimate insult. Some online have lambasted Fraser's role as over-the-top and cartoonish, but do you really think Martin Scorsese would let something like that happen in a movie like this if it wasn't deliberate?
Even Foghorn Leghorn gets the benefit of the doubt
Look at all of the institutions that are firmly in place to ensure that white men get away with anything and everything. Just as De Niro puts on a show for the Osage people when he feigns remorse at the tragedy they face when he's the one behind it, and he gets the benefit of the doubt, so does every white man in this society. The only reason that the Bureau of Investigation even shows up in Osage County is because Mollie and several other Osage people made the journey to Washington, D.C., and gave thousands to the right people in order to get someone to properly investigate the deaths that kept unfolding there. Pretty much the entire system is a joke. Just look at all those white people up there who are trying to keep Ernest from ruining everything they've "worked" for.
Think of all that, and then remember Fraser's performance. He's Foghorn Leghorn as a lawyer. After creating a stir in the courtroom where he somehow convinces the judge that he's supposed to be representing Ernest along with William Hale, he then convinces Ernest Burkhart that the government doesn't have his best interest at heart so that he won't testify against Hale. Society has the system rigged in such a way that even this braggart can put on enough of a show that he almost manages to keep Hale out of trouble, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. Fraser's performance might seem preposterous, but it's equally as preposterous as the legal proceedings surrounding him. Scorsese knows what he's doing, and so does Brendan Fraser.
