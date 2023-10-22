Jesse Plemons And Brendan Fraser Are The Supporting MVPs Of Killers Of The Flower Moon

This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Martin Scorsese's new movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" is packing some serious heat. Not only did the legendary filmmaker literally flip the script — from being focused on the birth of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as they were sent to investigate the tragic murders of many citizens of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma to a story of betrayal and deception from within the heart of the Indigenous people — but it delivers another tour de force performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, a magnificently understated turn from Lily Gladstone, and an effortlessly diabolical role for Robert De Niro. And we haven't even mentioned the stunning cinematography. All of this comes together in a magnificent motion picture that has no problem justifying the nearly 3.5 hour runtime.

However, there are two other supporting performances that deserve recognition among our lead performers. Scorsese's movies often have such a large scope that there's plenty of room for recognizable actors to jump in and make a small appearance, just for the chance to work with the iconic filmmaker. The main story in "Killers of the Flower Moon" is squarely focused on the doomed romance between Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), and how it crumbles amidst the schemes of greed and hubris by a false king in William Hale (De Niro). But the investigation of the deaths that surround these unlikely lovers also gives us two smaller but remarkable performances that deserve heaps of praise, and they couldn't be more different from each other.

First, we have Jesse Plemons, the acclaimed character actor who can fit into anything, from intimidating roles like that of Todd Alquist in "Breaking Bad" to unforgettable, awkwardly comedic work such as Gary in "Game Night," the next door neighbor and police officer who lingers just a little too long in his friendly conversations. The other comes from Brendan Fraser, who has been on a bit of a comeback thanks to his Oscar-winning role in "The Whale," bringing him back into the spotlight after personal trauma saw him leave Hollywood behind for a time.

Let's take a moment to appreciate each of these masters at work in "Killers of the Flower Moon."