How Killers Of The Flower Moon Makes Oklahoma's Beautiful Landscapes Feel Sinister

Making a Western remains something of a rite of passage for New Hollywood directors. John Carpenter spent much of his career espousing the classic oaters directed by titans like John Ford and Howard Hawks — a passion that would manifest itself in the central siege in "Assault on Precinct 13." Steven Spielberg has similarly talked on and off over the years about putting on a pair of spurs, although he has yet to commit on that front.

Martin Scorsese, on the other hand, has finally gone and made his own cowboy picture with "Killers of the Flower Moon," a big-screen adaptation of David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book about the "Reign of Terror" that resulted in the murders of numerous members of the Osage Nation after oil was found on their reservation. At the same time, "Flower Moon" isn't your typical Western, at least not in the Hollywood tradition. Co-star Lily Gladstone has previously called it "a great American tragedy," telling Empire, "With natives and Westerns, we are so dehumanized that it just kind of feels like we're part of the landscape — instead of humans that are telling a story."

Although it corrects this by better humanizing and centering the Osage in a story that's ultimately about white greed (as told by Scorsese, that is), "Flower Moon" retains most of the Western's customary motifs. Besides the struggle between the law and lawlessness, that includes an emphasis on the untamed landscapes that echo this central conflict, in addition to setting the tone. Befitting its tale of murder and betrayal, "Flower Moon" makes its Oklahoma backdrop feel insidious and threatening, which is no easy task given just how beautiful that area is. In a press conference attended by /Film's Ethan Anderton, Scorsese offered some insight on how he went about doing that.