X-Men Director Matthew Vaughn Believes Star Wars' Future Needs A Proper Reboot

It's a day ending in "Y," so obviously director Matthew Vaughn has gone and made some pretty incisive comments about one of the biggest franchises on the planet. Having worked on multiple fan-favorite properties like "X-Men," "Kick-Ass," and the "Kingsman" movies over the years (not to mention flirting with even more significant ones in the past), he's never been one to flinch from a challenge ... or, for that matter, the intense scrutiny attached to the nerdiest material around. So it should come as no surprise that he's once again making the rounds and voicing his potentially controversial opinions in his usual, refreshingly candid way.

This time, he's set his sights on the granddaddy of them all, a franchise that has never stirred up strong feelings among an especially, uh, passionate fanbase before: "Star Wars."

It's not exactly a state secret that Lucasfilm has been struggling to find their way with their prized IP ever since "The Rise of Skywalker" concluded the Skywalker Saga back in 2019. We've yet to see any other "Star Wars" movie in the years since, which is both a good thing (the studio is taking its time to get things right before rushing another feature into production, what a concept!) and a sign of trouble behind the scenes (we won't be getting a single new movie until 2026 at the earliest, Lucasfilm still hasn't figured out their ridiculously high levels of behind-the-scenes turnovers, and it still feels like nobody has settled on any strong, new direction yet, oh no!).

But fear not, folks, because Vaughn has entered the chat. Not that Kathleen Kennedy has requested his input or anything, but he claims to have figured out exactly where "Star Wars" has gone wrong. From his perspective, Lucasfilm needs to embrace the R-word: Reboot.