Taylor Swift And Batman Have Something In Common: They Can't Beat The Joker

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" rolled into theaters this past weekend and, as expected, it proved to be a cinematic event. Swift, who has already conquered the Billboard charts for over a decade, decided that she would like to conquer the box office as well and did so by not only topping the charts, but nearly setting a record for the month of October. With an opening weekend total of $92.8 million, Swift now owns the second-biggest debut for a movie released during the month of October. The only one standing in her way? "Joker." Yes, much like Batman, Taylor Swift has been thwarted by the Clown Prince of Crime. But make no mistake, Swift is still laughing her way into the record books here.

Heading into the weekend, analysts were predicting ridiculously high highs for Swift's concert film, with most predictions putting the debut in the $100 million range – if not much higher. In the end, it fell a little short of those sky-high predictions but, with a budget of around $20 million, the movie is still a gargantuan success. Just about the only thing Swift can't say is that she owns the record for an opening weekend at the box office during the month of October. That record still belongs to 2019's "Joker."

Director Todd Phillips's dark, R-rated take on Batman's most famous villain, played by Joaquin Phoenix, opened to a record $96.2 million four years ago, on its way to $1.07 billion globally by the end of its run. It remains the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Now, the odds of Swift joining the $1 billion club are next to impossible and, frankly, that was never really on the table in the first place.