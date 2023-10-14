Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Scores Enchanted $39 Million Opening Day At The Box Office

Todd Phillips' "Joker" has competition from an unexpected source — a source with blonde hair, an acoustic guitar, and red lipstick that never goes out of style. Concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" has scored the second-biggest October opening day ever, grossing $39 million on Friday including $2.8 million from Thursday previews (per Variety). That's just a sprinkle of confetti behind the $39.3 million Friday total for "Joker" back in 2019, and it bumps "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" ($37.4 million) down to third place.

Concert films aren't typical theater fare, so opening weekend projections aren't as confident as they usually would be, but Deadline reports that "The Eras Tour" is expected to land somewhere between $90 million and $109 million Friday-to-Sunday. Variety similarly predicts that it "has a shot at topping $100 million," and The Hollywood Reporter also has it pegged at the $100 million mark. "Joker" grossed $96.2 million in its debut, which means that Taylor could very well take the crown for the biggest October opening weekend by Monday.

Taylor Swift cut out the middleman with "The Eras Tour" by making a deal directly with AMC Theatres, which is also showing the movie in other theater chains via a sub-distributor. The globally beloved singer-songwriter was reportedly adamant about releasing the film alongside the live tour itself (for which resale tickets cost north of $1,000), in order for it to feel more like an event. With that same goal in mind, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is also only screening on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — so bad luck to anyone who was hoping to simulate their own personal Taylor Swift concert by going to a quiet Monday matinee.