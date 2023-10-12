By Extremely Popular Demand, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Will Open One Day Early

William Shakespeare once wrote:

"I got tired of waiting, Wonderin' if you were ever comin' around. My faith in you was fading, When I met you on the outskirts of town, and I said, 'Romeo, save me ...'"

Actually, Taylor Swift wrote that, and it's exactly how the continent-sized contingent of Swifties felt when they were told they'd have to wait until October 13 to watch "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." Well, now you don't have to! In a post shared today on her Instagram (the Leader's favored way of communicating with her subjects), Swift announced that October 13 is too long to wait. We can all soak in the many outfits, anthems, and yes, eras of her most recent global tour on ... October 12!

That may not seem like a big deal. Movies that open on Fridays, as movies often do, just as often open early, on Thursdays and Wednesdays, and special screenings for critics generally happen weeks, even months in advance. It's only one day! Though the move to extend a film's opening date range is the same, the reasons why that decision was made here could not be more different from the norm.

When films open on Wednesdays and Thursdays they often do so to pad opening weekend counts. Adding ticket sales from two additional days to the opening weekend gross that box office analysts scrutinize each week can help boost a film's perceived profile and viability in the marketplace. Taylor Swift needs no such assistance. "The Eras Tour" is doing so spectacularly well in pre-sales that this move can only be explained as supply being dictated by demand, and not the other way around. Simply put: "The Eras Tour" is opening wider because it needs to.