Taylor Swift Is Set To Make History At The Box Office With Her Eras Tour Concert Film

The fall season has been off to a relatively slow start at the box office. September can be a bit of a dead-ish month, but this year saw solid hits such as "The Nun II" and "The Equalizer 3." Even so, theater owners could use a big breakout blockbuster hit. Well, they're about to get just that, and it's Taylor Swift to the rescue. The mega pop star is set to bring her latest arena tour to theaters next weekend with "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which was announced at the end of August scarcely over a month ago. But Swift didn't need any more time to carve a record-breaking path for her much-anticipated concert film.

Despite the fact that the promotional campaign for the film has felt a little muted, it appears that hasn't hurt ticket sales one bit. Swifties are perfectly capable of rising to the occasion on their own. Case in point, "The Eras Tour" is set to debut to at least $100 million domestically, with Deadline saying it could go as high as $125 million. Even that number might be on the conservative side though, as hard as that may be to believe, as Box Office Pro has Swift's big-screen concert event taking in as much as $155 million on its opening weekend.

This would be by far the biggest opening weekend for any film since "Barbie" opened to $162 million in late July en route to becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time with a $1.43 billion global finish. Much like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" saved the summer movie season with the whole Barbenheimer phenomenon, Swift seems poised to be the savior of the fall season. It's difficult to speculate as to how much money Swift's film could pull in for its entire run, but it's safe to say that even if it drops off a cliff in its second weekend (which it probably won't), we could be looking at one of the biggest movies of the year.