Is Safe House 2 With Denzel Washington Happening Or Has That Door Closed For Good?

Not much has been said by seemingly anyone involved since the sequel was first announced back in 2012. Washington did, however, briefly address the topic a handful of years ago while promoting "The Equalizer 2," which was actually the first sequel in his storied career. "I don't know what happened to that," Washington said when asked about "Safe House 2" by Yahoo! in 2018. At the time though, it was said that the plan was to make a prequel, which seemingly would have been the best way to get Washington on board.

If the plan was to do a prequel, it would have been harder to get Reynolds involved, which again gets back to the idea that cracking this story was probably tricky. It also probably wouldn't have been easy to get Washington to agree to do the film, as he was never big on the idea of making sequels for the sake of it. In that same interview, the Oscar-winning actor discussed, broadly, his feelings about making sequels.

"It's got to lend itself to that to begin with. I haven't taken a job where I went, 'Oh, this could be five movies.' I haven't looked at it that way."

So it seems like selling Washington on a sequel/prequel might be tough anyhow. Aside from that, practically speaking, the actor is now more than a decade older than he was when the first film came out. A prequel gets less likely by the day. Granted, Tobin Bell came back for "Saw X" recently, which was a prequel that took place nearly 20 years back in that franchise's timeline, so it's not impossible. But if this movie ever becomes a franchise, there are more likely paths forward at this point.