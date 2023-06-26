Denzel Washington's Safe House Has Been Topping Netflix Charts, But Is It Worth A Watch?

Denzel Washington is an A-list Hollywood actor who has an extravagant amount of B-list thrillers on his resume. While you might argue that movies like "The Equalizer" and "2 Guns" aren't the best use of his formidable talents, he still brings plenty of quality to even the most generic potboiler. He never phones it in, even though his energy levels sometimes fluctuate. One of my favorite Washington performances is in "Out of Time," where he's sweaty and wired as a Florida cop who keeps tripping over his bad decisions. At the other end of the scale, he is positively sedentary in "Unstoppable," spending most of the movie sitting down.

Somewhere in the middle, you have the cunning and watchful Tobin Frost in "Safe House," a routine "The Bourne Identity" knock-off from 2012 about a rogue spy who teams up with a greenhorn CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds) when his cover is blown. With the long shadow of the "Bourne" movies and a hefty pinch of Tony Scott thrown in for good measure, you know exactly what to expect.

Hyperactive camerawork that won't sit still, even during a dialogue scene? Check. Good actors without much to do apart from folding their arms and receiving faxes in CIA headquarters? Check. Brutal hand-to-hand combat with an assortment of specially-trained goons and a few decent car chases? Yes, that too. And of course, there's the obligatory scene where our protagonist logs on to a computer and the bad guys almost track his location... but he logs off just in time.

That old concept for a movie still floats a lot of boats and the familiarity of "Safe House" is certainly part of the appeal, reflected earlier in June 2023 when it hit some international Netflix Top 10s. But is it any good, and is it worth your time?