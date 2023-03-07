Wind River Is Getting A Sequel, But Without Jeremy Renner

A sequel to Taylor Sheridan's Wyoming reservation-set thriller "Wind River" is in the works, and it officially has a cast attached. Scott Eastwood, Jason Clarke, and Chaske Spencer have all boarded "Wind River: The Next Chapter," with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" filmmaker Kari Skogland set to direct.

The original 2017 film starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as a Fish and Wildlife agent and an FBI agent who are partnered together to solve a potential homicide involving a Native American teen girl. While the movie was well-made and spotlighted the endemic, underrepresented issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, "Wind River" also received criticism for the way some viewers say Sheridan — a white man whose works, including "Yellowstone," often feature Indigenous characters — sensationalized on-screen violence against Native women.

Sheridan does not appear to be involved in the sequel, but at this point, neither do many Native American cast or crew members: Skogland directs from a screenplay by Patrick Massett and John Zinman, with Castle Rock, Thunder Road Pictures, and Acacia Filmed Entertainment producing. The addition of Lakota Sioux actor Spencer to the cast is exciting, though, as Spencer delivered a truly unforgettable (and underrated) performance in 2021's dark thriller "Wild Indian." You may have also caught Spencer on Prime Video's Western series "The English" last year.