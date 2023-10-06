The Exorcist: Believer Director David Gordon Green Wants His New Movie To Get Under Your Skin [Exclusive Interview]

Horror has such a complicated history, specifically with Hoodoo or any of the Haitian religions. So it was really nice to see something presented authentically and not ... I know it's a classic, but "White Zombie."

Or "Serpent and the Rainbow." You watch that? Whoa. They went there.

Ohhh, yeah. They went there! Speaking of: The end of this film is very shocking. You really went there. Was there ever a version of this story where both girls got to live, or did it have to be this way?

Yeah, we shot it. We wrote it, we shot it. There are little moments even in some of the trailers that you'll see of a baptism that were from a version of the movie that we did. I'm a really, I don't know, spontaneous and playful, organic [director], taking the detours and inspirations that I found along the way, and something didn't feel honest about just a clean win. I won't go into the very ending of the movie, but there's a moment where I wanted real warmth, but I wanted to make sure that there was always a mark for the other one [the demon] on the scoreboard. We talked about everything. There are so many drafts that we did of this movie. We've been working on it for three years and it's evolved quite a bit, and in a way that we wanted it to feel like a real journey that we're taking with these young girls and their families.

And obviously, the incomparable Ellen Burstyn is in this movie. How do you not, yourself, projectile vomit with the gravity of her presence in your movie?

Oh, because she's just so warm and lovely. Having an icon like her, she's in three of my 10 favorite movies with "Alice Doesn't Live Anymore," "The Last Picture Show," and "The Exorcist." Getting her advice and wisdom, not just for this movie, but she sent me a book the other day that I'm in the middle of reading. It's an incredible [book] about a priest in the Arctic. And so there's just all these conversations that you can have with someone that's lived this life and taken the journey that she's had. And our character of Chris MacNeil that we're presenting in a lot of ways mirrors the journey that Ellen has taken since the success of "The Exorcist," where some people attribute the knowledge of spirituality to her. So she's met a lot of gurus and a lot of religious idols and icons — people that I would love to spend time with, and she gets to have these dinners with them and I'm like, "I need new friends, too. Bring me to those dinner parties."