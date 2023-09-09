The Entire Exorcist Timeline Explained

"The Exorcist" remains one of the most frightening and intense horror films to this day. Even after 50 years, time has done little to diminish its power to shock and terrify audiences. Based on the popular novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, director William Friedkin's "The Exorcist" was a massive hit among moviegoers who were thrilled by its story of a sweet young girl getting possessed by a demon who forces her to commit all kinds of obscene and horrible acts.

Despite the positive response from audiences and critics alike, the film also generated considerable controversy for its graphic nature and religious themes, with some even claiming that there was an evil in the celluloid itself. Still, all of the wild stories only added to the movie's legacy, further cementing its place in cinema history.

Because the original 1973 film gets all the attention, it's easy to forget that it's actually part of a larger and surprisingly sprawling franchise. From the lackluster 1977 sequel "Exorcist II: The Heretic" to the more highly regarded "The Exorcist III" to two terrible prequels and more, the series has gradually evolved into something more akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With such an expansive world that has been added to over the course of five decades, it can be hard to figure out how all of the films and TV shows connect with one another. Luckily, this handy guide is here to explain the complicated "Exorcist" timeline.