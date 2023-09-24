Henry Cavill's Witcher Wig Became An Obsession For One Key Member Of The Crew

When Henry Cavill was cast as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher," not everyone could initially picture the darkly handsome leading man as the White Wolf. That included showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who actually auditioned 207 other actors before going with Cavill.

A known video game enthusiast who will soon star in and executive produce a "Warhammer" series for Amazon, Cavill was eager to be a part of "The Witcher" even before there was a script. As Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Gizmodo, "As soon as it was announced it was going to be a show, [Cavill] contacted his agents who contacted Netflix and said he wants to be part of this. And Netflix was like, 'We don't have a show yet, there's nothing to be a part of!'"

Still, the "Man of Steel" star remained persistent and eventually landed the role. But he'd have to undergo a considerable makeup process in order to transform into the monster hunter with a silver mane and golden eyes. In "Witcher" lore, Geralt is actually the only one of his kind to have such a striking appearance. The result of being pushed beyond the standard Trial of the Grasses — the series of experiments used to turn children into the monster hunters known as Witchers — Geralt's silver hair and yellow irises helped establish him as one of the most infamous monster hunters on The Continent. But the colored contacts used to change Cavill's eye color almost blinded the actor after he kept them in for much longer than the three hours he was supposed to.

On top of all that, the wig used to give Cavill his luxurious platinum locks took much more work to get right than you might think.