The Boys Filmed Some X-Rated Material For The Deep's Parody Trailer

Chace Crawford's The Deep has quietly turned into the MVP of "The Boys": a character who you love to hate, who is just the right amount of pitiful that makes you want to watch more of him, but not pitiful enough that you feel bad when things don't go his way. This is mostly due to Crawford's portrayal of the character, who — unlike Homelander or the other villains of the show — is terrifying because of how ordinary he is. The Deep is just some loser with a position of power, and that makes him scary, especially when involved in less fantastical, more relatable storylines.

Still, The Deep has also been involved in some of the funniest storylines in the show, like his accidental killing of every single sea creature he comes across, even ones he is weirdly sexually involved with, and also that time he got involved with a cult. Deep's indoctrination (and subsequent escape) from the Church of the Collective was a rather entertaining respite from the rest of the gnarly, satirical stories in "The Boys," and in season 3 it resulted in one of the show's best cameos.

You see, after leaving the cult, Deep became a huge celebrity, telling his story in a book that eventually got turned into a movie — a Lifetime-like movie titled "Not Without My Dolphin," which stars the Deep and features a cameo by "Titanic" star Billy Zane.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Crawford opened up about filming the footage for the fake film's trailer, and the even more extreme stuff that got cut before the release of the actual episode. "They couldn't put the whole thing into the episode — we shot a ton more stuff," Crawford teased. "There's an extended, X-rated trailer of the full thing."