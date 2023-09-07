Here's What Critics And Fans Are Saying About The Nun 2

After five years lying in wait, "The Nun" franchise is emerging from the shadows this weekend to scare moviegoers once again. "The Nun II" makes its theatrical debut this week, but some critics already got the chance to see the movie that marks a ccomeback for one of the Conjuring Universe's most prominent ghouls. Valak, the sinister demon played by Bonnie Aarons in "The Nun" films and "The Conjuring 2," is set to make a harrowing return in the new movie, which picks up the story of heroic nun Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and her probably-possessed bestie Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet) four years after the original film's ending. Franchise newbie Storm Reid ("The Last Of Us") joins the cast of the sequel alongside "Chronicles of Narnia" alum Anna Popplewell.

"The Nun II" has gathered buzz for a few reasons, including the fact that it's the first Conjuring Universe film to get all the fanfare of a major release since 2019's "Annabelle Comes Home." The beloved supernatural world first helmed by director James Wan a decade ago stalled out a bit in the summer of 2021 when a third "Conjuring" film, initially delayed by COVID-19, premiered simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. The movie was lucrative enough, but critics were less than effusive in response to it, and given its awkward timing amidst a pandemic, it didn't get the big, communal theatrical experience horror fans love.

Luckily, "The Nun II" is here to fix that. But is it worth schlepping to theaters for? Reviews of the latest Conjuring Universe flick just began dropping, and so far, it seems like critics and fans are of two minds about the film.