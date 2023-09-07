Here's What Critics And Fans Are Saying About The Nun 2
After five years lying in wait, "The Nun" franchise is emerging from the shadows this weekend to scare moviegoers once again. "The Nun II" makes its theatrical debut this week, but some critics already got the chance to see the movie that marks a ccomeback for one of the Conjuring Universe's most prominent ghouls. Valak, the sinister demon played by Bonnie Aarons in "The Nun" films and "The Conjuring 2," is set to make a harrowing return in the new movie, which picks up the story of heroic nun Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) and her probably-possessed bestie Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet) four years after the original film's ending. Franchise newbie Storm Reid ("The Last Of Us") joins the cast of the sequel alongside "Chronicles of Narnia" alum Anna Popplewell.
"The Nun II" has gathered buzz for a few reasons, including the fact that it's the first Conjuring Universe film to get all the fanfare of a major release since 2019's "Annabelle Comes Home." The beloved supernatural world first helmed by director James Wan a decade ago stalled out a bit in the summer of 2021 when a third "Conjuring" film, initially delayed by COVID-19, premiered simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. The movie was lucrative enough, but critics were less than effusive in response to it, and given its awkward timing amidst a pandemic, it didn't get the big, communal theatrical experience horror fans love.
Luckily, "The Nun II" is here to fix that. But is it worth schlepping to theaters for? Reviews of the latest Conjuring Universe flick just began dropping, and so far, it seems like critics and fans are of two minds about the film.
What does /Film think?
Even within the ranks of /Film's own staff, "The Nun II" has already proven divisive. In his review of the film, Jeremy Mathai points out that the sequel is unambitious compared to past installments of the franchise, writing that "Despite packing in a number of nifty scares and establishing a tone that overtly embraces its own absurdity, the film's inescapable connections to the overall franchise hinder its goals more than it helps." Mathai says the film starts strong but grows more predictable as its runtime wears on, and he ultimately gives "The Nun II" a 6 out of 10 rating.
/Film writer William Bibbiani was even less complimentary, tweeting, "Say what you will about 'The Nun II,' but it somehow manages to be generic AND absurd. Impressive!" Bibbiani noted that "heaps of praise should go to the inestimably talented Taissa Farmiga" and highlights an "enjoyably laughable set piece," but he concludes that overall, "this isn't the 'Conjuring' films at their best."
Writer and editor BJ Colangelo, meanwhile, is a bit more positive about the film, noting via Twitter that she "Enjoyed #TheNun2 more than the first," and even jumped a few times while watching the movie. While she does note that "the story felt like three different films fighting for the main plot at times," Colangelo also praised both Reid, who she calls "a welcome addition to The Conjuring Universe," and Aarons, who she notes is "a treasure." Based on /Film's first reactions alone, the movie sounds like it's far from perfect, but perhaps entertaining nonetheless.
What are critics saying?
Critics in general seem equally divided on the movie. Alan Zilberman, who reviewed the flick for Washington City Paper, says via Twitter that the sequel is "a vast improvement over the original because it internalizes the wicked silliness of its demonic monster." Since no killer nun film should be that serious by definition, this is perhaps the most compelling reaction to the sequel so far. Zilberman adds that Valak turns out to have "more in common with The Babadook and Pennywise," two funny-scary monsters, "than Pazuzu."
In her review of "The Nun II," IndieWire critic Alison Foreman points out the film's "oddly pearl clutchy" approach to Christianity, but she also calls the movie "a redemptive triumph for The Conjuring's merciless Mother Superior, portrayed once again by the devilishly divine Bonnie Aarons." Foreman writes that the movie is "exposition-heavy" and not "much scarier than past installments," but overall seems to give a positive assessment of the movie.
Movie Marker writer Dimitri Kraus seems to be of the same mind as Zilberman, as he tweets that "'The Nun II' is a total blast: spooky, surprisingly gnarly (?!), and delightfully self-aware." Kraus compliments the film's apparent references to Italian horror films, concluding that "Akela Cooper brings much of that Malignant energy to the Conjuring Universe, and I can't help but admire the commitment to the bit." Gabriel fans, that's your cue to get to the movies, stat.
What are fans saying?
While critics are mixed on the film so far, fans seem pretty into it. Former "Love Island Australia" contestant Rachael Evren shared photos from an Australian event for the film, tweeting that "'The Nun II' is what the original 'Nun' movie should've been." While Evren says she has "some questions in regards to its continuity and storyline aspects," she calls the movie "terrifying." Though Evren says the movie isn't perfect, she says she dug the "inventive jump scares, great suspense building, [and] great horror aspects."
A Twitter user going by "Cape of Infinity" echoed similar sentiments about the film's scariness, posting that "The Nun II was alright, better story than the first but overall felt rushed. Some scenes were terrifying with jumpscares but that is it." The user also noted that no Conjuring-verse movie has been able to top the original in terms of quality — something many of us can agree on.
While first impressions of "The Nun II" seem to range from "it's a stinker" to "it's pretty dang good," it sounds like the latest installment of the much-loved horror franchise isn't a surprise masterpiece. But do we come to movies with titles like "The Nun II" hoping for a masterpiece, or do we come to them hoping for a bit of fun and some scares? Exactly.
"The Nun II" is in theaters September 8, 2023.