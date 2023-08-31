The Nun II Early Buzz: Scarier, More Fun, And A Major Improvement On The First Film

Hold on to your habits, because the scariest sister, the berobed baddie herself, queen horror of all horrors in The Conjuring Universe — Valak — is back on the big screen. "The Nun II" had an advance premiere last night ahead of a September 8 wide release, and early buzz is pouring in from critics.

Directed by Michael Chaves, who helmed "The Curse of La Llorona" and the third "Conjuring" film, "The Nun II" will pick up right where the first film left off. In Corin Hardy's "The Nun," a novitiate nun named Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) teams up with Maurice, a village hottie nicknamed Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet), and Father Burke (Demián Bichir), the Vatican's local exorcist, to wage holy war on the sinister demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons), who has taken root in a decrepit Romanian monastery. It's 1952, and none of the events of the preceding or subsequent Conjuring films have yet taken place (though the OG "Conjuring" does include a scene featuring a videotape of an exorcism performed on Maurice, more on that in a minute). The trio thinks they've succeeded in vanquishing Valak after Sister Irene spits the actual blood of Christ onto her face (I love these movies), but an inverted cross hidden on the back of Frenchie's neck suggests that Valak is only lying in wait for more, later.

"The Nun II" is later. The trailer shows Sister Irene duking it out with Valak yet again, this time at a girl's school. We're likely to see how Frenchie's origins in "The Nun" connect to his fate as depicted in "The Conjuring," but as for everything else, including scare factor, screenplay sophistication ("M3GAN" and "Malignant's" Akela Cooper is on the writing team), and overall quality, let's poll the critics.