The Craziest Effect In Malignant Was Done Practically – With A Contortionist

Gabriel, the half-absorbed twin of the movie's protagonist, Madison (Annabelle Wallis), makes one heck of an entrance in the movie's third act. As story writer and executive producer Ingrid Bisu recently explained to our own Jacob hall in an interview: "It was the head-smashing that makes [Gabriel] start to come out." But it was an incident later in the film that brings about the major reveal.

The slow reveal happens over the first two acts, but then Gabriel fully reveals himself at the police precinct. Those who have seen "Malignant" know that, between the holding cell and the cop slaughter, Gabriel's coming-out party is nuts. Bisu, in speaking with us, explained that much of this was done practically with the use of an impressive body contortionist by the name of Marina Mazepa:

"We found it in Marina Mazepa. She's absolutely incredible. She blew us away the first time we met her, because it just wouldn't have been possible without somebody that actually has this body capacity. There's not a lot of CGI when it comes to her movement, to Gabriel's movements. That's real. The fight scenes, the stabbings — all of that is real, and it's done backwards."

All of that wild fight choreography. All of that running around. All of that hardcore murder. That was a real person. As Darth Vader might say, "Impressive. Most impressive."