The Nun's 5 Scariest And Most Brutal Moments From Across The Conjuring Universe

10 years ago, horror maestro James Wan released a film about the real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren called "The Conjuring," which has since spawned into its own horrifying cinematic universe. The first spin-off was "Annabelle," a possessed-doll movie inspired by the real-life doll residing in the Warrens' home and Occult Museum in 1970. Then, during "The Conjuring 2," Wan introduced the demon Valak, who took the form of a terrifying Nun to terrorize Lorraine.

Played by Bonnie Aarons (who is currently suing for not being fairly compensated for how much merchandise has been made using her likeness as the character), The Nun was so effectively scary that fans begged for a solo spin-off, which came in 2018 with "The Nun." While The Conjuring Universe has no shortage of spooky figures, the Nun is almost universally understood as the creepiest of the bunch.

Five years later, "The Nun II" is now in theaters, and the demon Valak shows no signs of holding back anytime soon. In honor of the film's release, it's time to look back at the entire franchise in The Conjuring Universe and highlight five of the scariest and most brutal moments featuring the deceptive demon, specifically in the form of the Nun.