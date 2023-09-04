Sorry AMPTP, Your PR Firm Is No Match For WGA's Chris Keyser

Keyser strikes a gracious tone to his fellow strikers and other affected workers but a firm one to the AMPTP. Even his moments of diplomacy (emphasizing the WGA is the "creative partner" of studios, not their enemies) only reinforce that line in the sand; the strike will only end when the producers accept the Guilds' terms: "They're going to have to do more, offer more, than they usually do."

After introducing himself, Keyser thanks fellow workers: WGA staff members, SAG-AFTRA members walking the same picket lines, and other impacted workers (Teamsters, IATSE members, etc.). To the latter, Keyser promises: "As you have stood with us, we will stand with you one day when it is your turn — that is how labor gets its due."

Across the video, Keyser recaps the WGA's reasons for striking, from mini-rooms to AI to shrinking residuals in the shift from broadcast to streaming. He also points to current events that show public momentum is still behind the WGA and SAG-AFTRA; newspapers like the LA Times and California public officials (specifically State Treasurer Fiona Ma) are urging the AMPTP to end the strike, correctly assessing where the burden lies.

Keyser stresses no WGA member wants to be on strike — but it must be done. "We do not write because it is easy. We write because we have no other choice," Keyser says, affirming the WGA will not leave "any sector" behind nor will it accept "contract language that has a 1:1 ratio of promises to loopholes."

As the video wraps up, Keyser suggests the memory of this strike will live on even after negotiations finally conclude and work resumes. A spirit of solidarity has been awakened — that spirit is why Labor Day exists at all.

Find resources on how to assist the WGA Strike here.