Barbie Brought Back Moviegoers Who Hadn't Been In A Theater Since Before The Pandemic

Have you heard of this movie called "Barbie"? It's this little movie directed by a former mumblecore muse and starring the actress who played Juliet on a couple episodes of the Australian children's show "The Elephant Princess" that, uh ... had the biggest blockbuster opening of the year, grossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office in just 17 days, and in only its third week of release has earned a spot among the 100 most profitable movies of all time. It really and truly is Barbie's world, and we're all just living in it.

Greta Gerwig's life-and-times take on the iconic toy played by Margot Robbie has broken so many records and set so many new cultural milestones already. But there's one detail that deserves a close examination. According to a new report from the pre-release film tracking group The Quorum, a key component to the success of "Barbie" has been its ability to mint new moviegoers out of people who hadn't been to a theater since before the pandemic — or even longer.

The Quorum surveyed 1,800 people who went to see "Barbie" about their theater-going habits. The two largest chunks of respondents reported going to theaters "all the time" (46%) and "every now and then" (32%). It's no surprise that cinephiles, theater enthusiasts, and even sporadic theatrical experience enjoyers were successfully lured by the life in plastic. But it's that remaining 22% that's most intriguing, and most promising.

11% of respondents to Quorum's poll said "Barbie" was the first film they'd seen in a theater since the pandemic, and another 11% couldn't recall the last film they'd seen in a theater. That means nearly a quarter of "Barbie" ticket buyers were convinced to return to theaters after a long hiatus.