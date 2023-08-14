The Witcher Star Anya Chalotra's Favorite Henry Cavill Moment From His Final Season

With "The Witcher" season 3 coming to an end, Henry Cavill will bid adieu to the character of Geralt of Rivia. Five years ago, the actor lobbied for the lead role in Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" book series, citing a love for the novels and the video games which they spawned. Since then, the "Man of Steel" star has dedicated himself to portraying the titular monster hunter, displaying his characteristic commitment by testing his physical limits and suffering some near career-ending injuries in the process.

By the time filming began on season 3, Cavill had basically become an unofficial stunt coordinator, not only performing all Geralt's action scenes himself, but helping design the choreography and generally demonstrating the innate drive to push himself that served him so well on previous projects like "Mission: Impossible — Fallout." That penchant for going above and beyond physically was mirrored in Geralt's narrative arc for season 3, which saw the White Wolf severely injured battling Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). The Witcher is then sent to The Forest of Brokilon to recuperate, where the locals attempt to heal his injuries, all the while advising their guest against pushing himself too much while recovering. Alas, the determined warrior presses on, leading to a training montage that recalls Cavill's own brutal recovery regimen after he tore his hamstring for a scene in season 2.

Now, with season 3 volume 2 out of the way, "The Witcher" will be without arguably its most committed star, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt for season 4. Which, it seems, has got Cavill's co-star Anya Chalotra thinking about her favorite moment with the leading man.