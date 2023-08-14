The Witcher Star Anya Chalotra's Favorite Henry Cavill Moment From His Final Season
With "The Witcher" season 3 coming to an end, Henry Cavill will bid adieu to the character of Geralt of Rivia. Five years ago, the actor lobbied for the lead role in Netflix's adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" book series, citing a love for the novels and the video games which they spawned. Since then, the "Man of Steel" star has dedicated himself to portraying the titular monster hunter, displaying his characteristic commitment by testing his physical limits and suffering some near career-ending injuries in the process.
By the time filming began on season 3, Cavill had basically become an unofficial stunt coordinator, not only performing all Geralt's action scenes himself, but helping design the choreography and generally demonstrating the innate drive to push himself that served him so well on previous projects like "Mission: Impossible — Fallout." That penchant for going above and beyond physically was mirrored in Geralt's narrative arc for season 3, which saw the White Wolf severely injured battling Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). The Witcher is then sent to The Forest of Brokilon to recuperate, where the locals attempt to heal his injuries, all the while advising their guest against pushing himself too much while recovering. Alas, the determined warrior presses on, leading to a training montage that recalls Cavill's own brutal recovery regimen after he tore his hamstring for a scene in season 2.
Now, with season 3 volume 2 out of the way, "The Witcher" will be without arguably its most committed star, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt for season 4. Which, it seems, has got Cavill's co-star Anya Chalotra thinking about her favorite moment with the leading man.
'We just laughed the whole time'
Just because Henry Cavill won't be returning for season 4 of "The Witcher" doesn't mean the show won't be continuing. Of course, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is having to rearrange things considerably, despite securing Liam Hemsworth as Cavill's replacement. But before season 4 arrives and Freya Allan's Ciri becomes the show's main character, Yennefer of Vengerberg actor, Anya Chalotra, has taken some time to reflect on her most memorable moments with Cavill.
Speaking to Vulture, the 27-year-old was asked if she could recall a scene from season 3 that was "most emblematic of what it was like working with [Cavill]." And rather than choosing any of the action sequences to which the star devoted so much of his energy, Chalotra pointed to a more lighthearted moment. She said:
"There's a scene in the woods with all four of us. I couldn't wait to film it because I loved that moment in the books. Jaskier and Ciri are mimicking us as we argue far away. We had to improvise an argument, and we didn't get anything out. We just laughed the whole time. I don't know how they managed to put that together in the edit because it was coming to the end of the night, or rather the morning, and we just couldn't stop laughing. We were just saying gobbledygook."
That particular scene comes in episode 4 of the third season and is quite a touching moment between the tumult of Cavill's final season, made even more charming by the fact that neither Chalotra nor her co-star were actually saying anything meaningful as they conversed.
More than an action star
Despite Henry Cavill's unquestionable commitment to doing Geralt and his monster-hunting exploits justice, "The Witcher" does not give Cavill the hero's send-off he deserves. Which is a shame considering the aforementioned dedication the actor displayed while in the role. With that said, it's worth noting that the show's third season did at least give Geralt a lot more to do in terms of character growth, allowing him to evolve into even more of a mentor for Ciri and develop his relationship with Yennefer.
In a season that saw Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri split up by the end, and which will have far-reaching consequences for future episodes, it's at least nice to know that Cavill could tone down the intensity for the quieter moments, and a reminder that the man is more than his dedication to stunts. When Digital Spy visited "The Witcher" set during filming for season 3, they noted how the crew was "obsessed" with the star, with stunt performers "gush[ing] about Henry's dedication to doing his own stunts," and the hair and make-up team "profess[ing] how kind and professional" the actor was.
This "rich lore of Henry anecdotes," and his "palpable" presence speaks to just how much Cavill brought to the Netflix show. And with Anya Chalotra having similarly positive memories of working with the actor, it really does make the question of how the show will maintain its quality going forward all the more pertinent.