TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequel May Bring Back Superfly With Shredder For A Villainous Combo [Exclusive]

When I asked Rowe whether that's Superfly in that jar, here's what the filmmaker had to say:

"That is absolutely, I mean, well ... she has a fly in a hyper secure containment unit, I wonder what that is? [laughs] The thing is, Ice Cube is so compelling in that role, and Superfly is such a fun, memorable, lovable character, you don't want him to be dead. You gotta be able to preserve the ability to bring him back."

Superfly is technically an original character in "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem." Though the character was originally intended to be a mutated form of Baxter Stockman, who turns into a fly in various ways throughout a variety of "TMNT" media, the story was changed so the turtles were forced to confront actual mutants rather than a human who had been changed into a mutant. This allowed them to find common ground with the villains while also allowing audiences to sympathize with Superfly and his mutant gang a bit. Rowe described Superfly:

"He is kind of a victim of his circumstances. He definitely made some mistakes, but he's not ... yeah, I think he's a very sympathetic villain."

Even though Superfly isn't Baxter Stockman (who is actually his father, having created the mutants from the ooze), that doesn't mean the villain can't have the same dynamic Stockman had with Shredder in comics, cartoons, and whatnot. Presumably, Cynthia can figure out a way to get Superfly back into his mutated form. Maybe that's something Shredder will help her with. Then Superfly, Shredder, and Cynthia Utrom (who may or may not become Krang) will become a force of foes to be reckoned with.