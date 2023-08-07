TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Director Teases The Mystery Of Cynthia Utrom And Rise Of Krang [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" follows the long tradition of reimagining the long-running franchise with every new adaptation, each new film and TV series changing character backstories, motivations, and relationships. In the case of "Mutant Mayhem," we get a brand new origin story for Master Splinter that's more meta and quite hilarious, a completely different Baxter Stockman, a redesign for the Turtles that highlights the teenage part of "TMNT," and a radically different dynamic between the Turtles and classic villains like Bebop and Rocksteady.

The film also introduces new characters, such as the villainous Cynthia. She leads the Techno Cosmic Research Institute (TCRI) that hired Baxter Stockman to develop a mutagen that could create mutant creatures to be used as weapons. Played by Maya Rudolph, Cynthia is cool, funny, very weird, and threatening. Of course, arguably the most curious part about the character is in her name. No, not Cynthia, but Utrom, which longtime fans of "TMNT" will recognize as the name of the alien species classic villain Krang belongs to. Cynthia's character design, her head specifically, also shares a similarity with the classic design of Krang, while her entire wardrobe calls to mind that character.

Speaking with /Film's own Turtles expert, Ethan Anderton, director Jeff Rowe teased a connection, which could be explored in the already announced "Mutant Mayhem" sequel.