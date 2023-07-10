A Closer Look At The Brilliant Actors Who The Bring The Monsters Of Insidious To Life

Many of the "Insidious" monsters are demonic or corpselike, but Danielle Bisutti's The Woman in White aka Michelle Crane in "Insidious: Chapter 2" is a reminder that sometimes the scariest monsters are the humans that walk among us. Michelle was the abusive mother of Parker Crane who would grow up to become the Woman in Black. Michelle is typically seen in a white gown with elegant makeup and hair, but an unnaturally pale face. In the Further, she bleeds from her eyes and mouth whenever unleashing her supernatural powers on the humans trying to stop her. Bisutti doesn't have the prosthetics or monstrous makeup designs as most of the entities shown throughout the "Insidious" franchise and is also able to communicate whereas most of the others are relatively silent.

Bisutti was perfect for the role, as the character actor has been performing for much of her life. She boasts an impressive television resume of guest appearances, and younger millennials may recognize her as Amanda Cantwell on "True Jackson, VP" opposite KeKe Palmer and Robbie Amell. "Insidious: Chapter 2", however, was not Bisutti's first role in horror — she also portrayed Barb Pierce, the sister of franchise regular Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) who is stabbed in the eye by everyone's favorite serial killer possessed doll in "Curse of Chucky".

In addition to film and television, Bisutti also played The Witch of the Woods/Freya/Frigg in the "God of War" video games, earning her a BAFTA Award nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role.