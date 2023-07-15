Hayley Atwell Couldn't Believe Tom Cruise's Ease With Major Mission: Impossible Stunts

In what might be his toughest mission yet, Tom Cruise is looking to save the 2023 box office with "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." At a time when blockbusters seem to be struggling and as mighty a hero as "Indiana Jones" can't get the job done at the box office, Cruise is hoping his frankly insane stunt work in "Dead Reckoning" is enough to bring audiences out to the multiplex.

In truth, the veteran star shouldn't have too big a problem accomplishing his mission. Cruise has always been a box office draw, but it's only in the last decade or so that he's managed to cultivate this reputation as a kind of real-life action hero/daredevil. That's obviously not to say that he hasn't starred in action movies his whole career, maintaining a reputation for doing his own stunts throughout. But there was a moment during the "Eyes Wide Shut"/"Vanilla Sky" days when the star decided he really wanted to be taken seriously as an actor. And since then, he's actually found most of his success with action blockbusters that are basically showcases for Cruise's daredevil antics and the ways in which he tries to top himself each time.

Just look at the marketing for "Dead Reckoning Part One," a large part of which has revolved around Cruise reportedly performing the most dangerous stunt of his career by riding a motorbike off a real cliff and freefalling into a valley — six times. And while it remains to be seen whether that's enough to sell tickets, it's been enough to dazzle his co-stars, who often worry that whatever outrageous feat their leading man attempts next could be his last.