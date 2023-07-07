Can Tom Cruise Save The Box Office Again With Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning? An Investigation

Tom Cruise has been one of the most consistent box office draws in the history of cinema. From "Rain Man" to "War of the Worlds" and everything in between, the man has been bringing out global audiences en masse for decades. In what has been an uneven summer at the box office so far, with several major tentpoles becoming relative disappointments, all eyes are once again on Cruise as "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" is gearing up for its theatrical release next week. The question is, can Cruise save the day once again, just as he did last year with "Top Gun: Maverick?"

As it stands, the seventh "Mission: Impossible" film is looking at a franchise-best start. Paramount Pictures is releasing it mid-week, giving director Christopher McQuarrie's latest entry in the series a couple of extra days to rake in the big bucks. The folks at Box Office Pro estimate that the film will take in between $65 and $75 million across the three-day weekend, with a possible $90 million five-day total accounting for that Wednesday and Thursday. That would be better than 2018's "Fallout," which pulled in $61.2 million domestically on its first weekend en route to a $220.1 million total in North America.

Rather crucially though, these films play like gangbusters overseas, with "Fallout" earning $556.4 million internationally for a grand total of $786.6 million. So yes, theaters in the U.S. stand to benefit greatly from Ethan Hunt's latest globetrotting action spectacle, but Cruise's appeal is worldwide and exhibitors everywhere stand to reap the rewards from this film's potential success. There is, however, one big problem that Paramount has to overcome for this movie to be considered a bonafide hit.