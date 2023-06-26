The Biggest Sci-Fi Bombs Of 2023 So Far

The global box office has been in recovery mode for the past couple of years in the aftermath of the pandemic, and 2023 has been a bit of a mixed bag. Given the prevalence of superheroes, dinosaurs, and other types of big-tent storytelling on screen, you would think science fiction films would be a significant part of that recovery. But this year has shown us just how fickle the movie business can be, as several very high-profile sci-fi movies have underperformed in a big way at the box office.

From signs that superhero fatigue may indeed be a real thing to dinosaurs outside of the "Jurassic Park" franchise, we've seen quite a few big sci-fi movies enter the fold this year. Things have gone fairly well for movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Knock at the Cabin," among others. For a handful of films though, it's been a different story, leaving studios left to pick up the pieces and figure out how to avoid similar problems in the future. As we reach the halfway point of 2023, here are the biggest sci-fi bombs of the year so far.